Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 10,486 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.6% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

