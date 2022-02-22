Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $24,868,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $103.93. 369,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

