Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $228.00 at Robert W. Baird

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.77.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Albemarle by 11.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

