Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $228.00 at Robert W. Baird

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.77.
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Albemarle by 11.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.