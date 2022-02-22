Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $76,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

