Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170.90 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.30). Approximately 27,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 264,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.22).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALFA shares. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £506.78 million and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.79.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.