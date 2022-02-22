Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

