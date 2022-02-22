Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.56 Million

Brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report sales of $719.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $765.37 million and the lowest is $643.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $692.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

