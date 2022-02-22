AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.85

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

