AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.85

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
