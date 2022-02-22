AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.64

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $10.94. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 198,312 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.