AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.64

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $10.94. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 198,312 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

