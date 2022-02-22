Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of LNT opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

