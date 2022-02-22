Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.19

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.19 and traded as high as C$43.91. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$43.39, with a volume of 182,518 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

