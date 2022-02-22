Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 73,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,613,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

