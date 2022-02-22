AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $91,638.94 and $31.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00023099 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

