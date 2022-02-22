ALLY Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $9,559.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00037021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00108735 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.