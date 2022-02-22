Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $9,316.30 and $37.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,014.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00777402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00222692 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023262 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

