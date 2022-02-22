Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATEC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $973.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.71. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $105,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $235,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $172,080. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphatec by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alphatec by 374.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphatec by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

