Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ATEC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $973.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.71. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $105,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $235,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $172,080. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphatec (ATEC)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.