Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $0.0397 on Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $68,624.06 and $45,256.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 44.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

