Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.76 and last traded at $61.06. Approximately 2,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 74,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 3.38.
About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)
Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
