Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.76 and last traded at $61.06. Approximately 2,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 74,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

