Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.25

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.37.
Amada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)
