Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $156.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 156.50 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 157 ($2.14), with a volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.20).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.46. The firm has a market cap of £214.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

