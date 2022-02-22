Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $156.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 156.50 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 157 ($2.14), with a volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.20).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.46. The firm has a market cap of £214.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:AMAT)
