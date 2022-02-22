Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires 281 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 21,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.53. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,853. The business has a 50 day moving average of $651.54 and a 200-day moving average of $656.05. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.