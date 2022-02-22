Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires 28,628 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,628 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.38. 1,018,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,084,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

