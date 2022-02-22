Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period.

FENY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 47,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

