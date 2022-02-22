Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,921. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.

