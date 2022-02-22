Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $16.87 Million Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,708 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.53% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TPLC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

