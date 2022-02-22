Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at $64,873,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,588. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $292.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,961 shares of company stock worth $7,947,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

