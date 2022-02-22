Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.71. 4,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,765. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Several research firms have commented on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

