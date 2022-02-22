Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.06. 26,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,850. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

