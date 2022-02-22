Ambassador Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of HVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,512. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $492.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.