Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,862. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

