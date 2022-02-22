Ambassador Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 1.4% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $9.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,594. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,996. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

