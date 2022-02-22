Ambassador Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,215 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. 29,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

