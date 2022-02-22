Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

