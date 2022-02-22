Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $554.28. 9,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,206. The company has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 487.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.40 and a 200-day moving average of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

