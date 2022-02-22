Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,932. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.