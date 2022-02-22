Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for about 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,826,062. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $255.63. 15,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,244. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

