Ambire AdEx (ADX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.84 Million

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $60.24 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00109587 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 152,248,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,806,515 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

