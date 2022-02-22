AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.85% of AMC Networks worth $55,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

