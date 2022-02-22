Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 2,271 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $74,466.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMTB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 185,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

