American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-2.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. American Campus Communities also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 693,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,759. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 373,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 99,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

