American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. American Campus Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.39-2.49 EPS.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. 693,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,759. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 373,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 45.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

