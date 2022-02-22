American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

