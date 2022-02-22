American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.58.

A number of analysts have commented on AEL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

