American Express (NYSE:AXP) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Head to Head Contrast

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

American Express has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG New America Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Express and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 18.92% 33.20% 4.26% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Express and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $42.38 billion 3.49 $8.06 billion $9.99 19.51 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Express and FG New America Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 6 8 0 2.47 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

American Express currently has a consensus target price of $197.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 167.61%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than American Express.

Summary

American Express beats FG New America Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

