American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Shares Down 1.5%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 13,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

