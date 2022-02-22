American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Shares Down 1.5%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 13,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.
About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP)
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
