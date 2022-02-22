American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.59 and last traded at 0.56. 91,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 351,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.56.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of American Manganese in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.67.

About American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF)

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

