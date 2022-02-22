American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.59 and last traded at 0.56. 91,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 351,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.56.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of American Manganese in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.67.

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

