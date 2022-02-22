American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,719,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $228.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

