American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading 6% Higher

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.09. 55,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,422,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Well by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,099 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

