AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $144.22. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

