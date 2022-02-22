Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.000-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.65.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.